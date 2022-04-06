Robertsbridge crash: Man killed and two injured in A21 collision
- Published
A teenager has been killed and two people seriously injured in a crash in East Sussex.
The car, with five people inside, left the A21 near Robertsbridge at about 01:35 BST.
A 19-year-old man from Essex, who was a passenger in the car, died at the scene, and two men, aged 19 and 20, were taken to hospital.
Two 20-year-old men from London were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
The injured 20-year-old man was airlifted to Kings Hospital in London with life-threatening injuries. The 19-year-old man was taken to the Conquest Hospital in Hastings by ambulance and was in a serious condition, a police spokesman said.
The next of kin of the killed passenger have been informed, Sussex Police said.
Police are appealing for any witnesses, or anyone with dashcam footage, to contact them.