Brighton: BBC South East Today reporter gets apology over live TV abuse
- Published
A man who shouted misogynistic abuse at a BBC reporter during a live broadcast has apologised.
The man was part of a group which ran in front of the reporter and camera operator as they reported on a bin strike in Brighton, East Sussex, in October 2021.
Sussex Police launched an investigation after the incident.
The man apologised as part of the Community Resolution scheme, informal police punishments not involving court.
The reporter, Fiona Irving, tweeted after the incident: "Reporting live on the refuse collectors strike in Brighton when around seven men jumped in front of the camera shouting aggressive and threatening terms. It's not funny. It's misogynistic. Just calling it out."
The 22-year-old man wrote Ms Irving a letter in which he apologised "for the awful act that happened on the news".
He added: "My consequences for the actions are the following. Lost my job and got kicked out temporarily as my family are disgusted with my appalling behaviour.
"I sincerely hope that the video didn't have much effect on your life as it catastrophically tore mine apart."
He added: "Once again sorry."
Ms Irving said: "I am pleased that the police took action in this case to show that misogynistic abuse will not be tolerated."
Sergeant Alvin Lee said: "Nobody should be subjected to vile, offensive remarks such as these. This behaviour should not and will not be tolerated.
"Engagement and education are important tools in bringing about behavioural change and in this instance, officers agreed with the victim that a substantial written letter of apology was appropriate.
"I would like to thank the victim for her support and patience during this investigation."
A BBC spokesperson said: "We will continue to support members of staff who experience any form of abuse or harassment."