Cocker spaniel theft from kennels in Rye sparks police inquiry
- Published
A dog has been stolen from a kennels in a night-time raid, sparking a police inquiry.
Ollie, a 17-month-old male, tan-coloured cocker spaniel, was stolen from Broad Oak Kennels, in Udimore Road, Rye.
The theft is understood to have happened on Thursday between 02:30 at 03:30 BST.
Sussex Police says its inquiries are ongoing and is appealing for anyone with information to come forward.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.