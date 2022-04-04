Cocker spaniel theft from kennels in Rye sparks police inquiry

Sussex Police
Ollie the cocker spaniel was taken in a raid at a kennels in Rye

A dog has been stolen from a kennels in a night-time raid, sparking a police inquiry.

Ollie, a 17-month-old male, tan-coloured cocker spaniel, was stolen from Broad Oak Kennels, in Udimore Road, Rye.

The theft is understood to have happened on Thursday between 02:30 at 03:30 BST.

Sussex Police says its inquiries are ongoing and is appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics