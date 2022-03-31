Bexhill motorcyclist jailed after fatal drink and drug-fuelled crash
- Published
A motorcyclist has been jailed for six years after a drug and alcohol-fuelled crash killed his passenger.
Jack Stockdale, 28, crashed his motorbike into a lamppost on the A269 Ninfield Road in Bexhill, East Sussex, on 12 March 2020.
His pillion passenger Joel Vinten, 27, was airlifted to hospital but died four days later.
Blood tests revealed Stockdale was still over the legal drink and drug limit six hours after the crash.
Stockdale, from Bexhill, pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving while under the influence of alcohol, drugs and while unlicensed and uninsured.
At Lewes Crown Court on Thursday, he was sentenced to six years in prison and banned from driving for seven years.
Witnesses reported seeing the motorbike being driven at more than 30mph into a bend, causing it to lose control and leave the road.
CCTV confirmed Stockdale had been drinking at a pub in the nearby village of Sidley before the crash, but not with Mr Vinten. Cocaine was found in Stockdale's system during tests.
Sussex Police investigator Lauren Upton said Stockdale "knowingly rode a motorcycle while under the influence of drink and drugs".
His actions resulted in "devastating consequences for his passenger Joel Vinten and his family", Ms Upton said.
Following Mr Vinten's death, his mother Donna said: "Joel was a much-loved son and brother.
"We are all deeply distressed by this terrible news, as are his many friends, and we are extremely grateful for all the support we have received."