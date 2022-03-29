Bexhill man, 79, who shot dead wife given hospital order
- Published
A man who shot dead his wife then turned the gun on himself at their home has been given a hospital order.
Carol Smith, 75, was found dead on 6 February 2021 by police and paramedics who were called to Watermill Lane in Bexhill, East Sussex.
John Smith, 79, was found with a bullet wound to his head from the same .22 revolver used on his wife but survived.
Smith admitted manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility and unlawful possession of a gun.
At Lewes Crown Court on Monday, he was given hospital orders under Sections 37 and 41 of the Mental Health Act which authorise his detention until further assessment.
Smith has been receiving continuing treatment to the bullet wound he sustained, Sussex Police said.
Det Insp Duncan Elliott, from the Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Unit, said: "This was a tragic incident which has left the family devastated, and our thoughts remain with them at this very difficult time."