Gatwick Airport CEO relieved as South Terminal reopens
- Published
The boss of Gatwick Airport said the reopening of its South Terminal was a "enormous relief" for those whose livelihoods depend on it.
It reopened on Sunday after shutting in June 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Gatwick CEO Stuart Wingate said: "It's an enormous relief for me, personally, but I think more importantly for everybody who takes their livelihoods from the airport."
He added there was "overwhelming evidence" of a busy summer ahead.
Mr Wingate told BBC South East Today: "The airlines who see their booking data come in, passengers actually booking seats on the aircraft, that's what informs Gatwick of the passenger demand that we're likely to see.
"There is overwhelming evidence that we are going to have a really busy summer operating a whole host of existing airlines and new airlines."
On Monday Wizz Air announced 18 new routes from Gatwick, including to Israel, Bulgaria and Greece.
Its managing director, Marion Geoffroy, said the expansion was an "exciting new chapter" following a torrid two years for the airline industry.
Ms Geoffroy said: "The lifting of Covid-19 travel restrictions is an extremely positive development for the travel industry and passengers alike."
'Thrilled and excited'
Connie Hoffmann manages cabin services for British Airways at Gatwick and expressed delight at seeing passengers in the terminal again after a barren two years.
Ms Hoffmann said: "I'm absolutely thrilled and excited to get back into flying.
"It's something I've wanted to do for the last two years and have been just waiting to get back into something that I really love.
"I'm super thrilled that aviation is coming back to what it used to be."