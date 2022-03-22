Polegate: Motorcyclist dies after crash with biker on A22
A motorcyclist has died after a crash with another biker on the A22 in East Sussex.
It happened near the Cop Hall Roundabout at Polegate, near Eastbourne, at 15:30 GMT on Sunday.
The crash involved two motorcycles and a man riding one of the bikes, a 56-year-old, was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Sussex Police urged witnesses to come forward, quoting Operation Tavistock.
