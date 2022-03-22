Newhaven fire: Large industrial fire breaks out at East Quay
A large fire has broken out at East Quay in the port of Newhaven, East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service has said.
Nearby residents have been asked to keep their doors and windows closed due to the volume of smoke in the area.
Firefighters from Newhaven and Brighton have been using foam to extinguish the blaze involving industrial equipment.
Local resident and councillor James MacCleary said the fire involved a crane at scrap metal business H Ripley.
"It was quite dramatic when it first went up, I think it might have caught the crane's fuel tank. It was an intense blaze but seems to be under control now," he said.
