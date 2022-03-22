Burgess Hill: Detailed plans for 300 homes approved
Detailed plans for hundreds of new homes in West Sussex have been approved.
The 307 homes on the site of a former sewage treatment works in Burgess Hill will be delivered as 100% affordable housing.
Properties will be constructed off site and then transferred there in modular form for final installation.
The development, in Fairbridge Way, was approved subject to further information required from the Environment Agency.
Concerns expressed
Officers from Mid Sussex District Council had expressed concerns about the lack of a central focus within the development as well as an over reliance on render as a finishing material on the majority of the units, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
However the council did recommend the scheme for approval, highlighting previous issues with the site, constraints on its layout and limitations due to the modular nature of the build process.
Consent for building was first granted in 2014 and revised permission was approved last year.
A number of the development's internal roads have already been constructed and work is ongoing to improve the two existing mini-roundabouts.