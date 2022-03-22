Red Arrows to return to Eastbourne airshow after three-year absence
The Red Arrows are to return to this summer's Eastbourne Airbourne airshow following a three-year absence.
The event has not been staged since 2019 due to Covid-19 and the Red Arrows have not performed there since 2018.
The RAF display team will perform on all four days at the show on Eastbourne seafront from 18 to 21 August.
Their return has been welcomed by organisers at Eastbourne Borough Council.
As well as air displays, there will be ground displays held on all four days.
The show sees displays from renowned aerobatic teams, fast jets and helicopters, with more to be announced over the coming months.
In addition, the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight - the Hurricane, Lancaster and Spitfire - will also display on all four days, with the RAF Typhoon appearing from Friday to Sunday.
Eastbourne Borough Council's tourism councillor Margaret Bannister said: "They (Red Arrows) are without doubt the stars of our annual airshow and to have them along with the hugely popular Typhoon and Battle of Britain Memorial Flight means visitors are in for a real treat this year."