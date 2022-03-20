East Sussex road delays continue due to slow-moving convoy
- Published
A slow-moving convoy is continuing to cause "significant disruption" to roads in East Sussex for a second day, National Highways has warned.
Two large pieces of equipment set off from Shoreham Port on Saturday towards a National Grid substation near Ninfield.
The convoy had been due to arrive on Saturday evening but was delayed.
It was expected to reach its destination by 14:00 GMT on Sunday. Delays are expected around Bexhill.
The load went through the centre of Polegate on Sunday morning before re-joining the A27.
National Highways said each load weighed more than 300 tonnes and was more than 70m long.
A police escort is in place to temporarily hold traffic to allow it to safely progress.
Diversions have been put in place in both directions.