Emsworth man jailed for abusing girl in Chichester almost 40 years ago
A man who groomed and sexually assaulted a teenage girl nearly 40 years ago has been jailed.
Ian Garland, now 63, of Barwell Grove, Emsworth, befriended the girl, who lived near him, when he was in his mid-20s, Sussex Police said.
He took the victim, who was 11 years his junior, to isolated locations near Chichester and abused her on many occasions between 1982 and 1985.
He was sentenced to two years and eight months at Salisbury Crown Court.
Det Con Louise Clark, of Sussex Police, said: "Garland was in his mid-20s and living in Chichester when he met and befriended the girl.
"Over a period of three years he clearly and systematically groomed her, taking advantage of her natural vulnerability for his own sexual gratification."
The victim eventually managed to end the abuse, said police, but it has "affected her life ever since".
A jury found Garland guilty of two counts of indecent assault on a girl under 16 and two counts of inciting a girl under 16 to commit an act of gross indecency.
He will also be on the sex offenders register for 10 years.