Sussex PCs sacked after assaulting handcuffed teenager
- Published
Two Sussex police officers who assaulted a handcuffed 14-year-old girl while detaining her have been dismissed for gross misconduct.
PC Deborah Sands, 48, and PC Kris Green, 36, were convicted of assault in January.
Sands used PAVA incapacitant spray as the girl was being detained in Eastbourne, in May 2020.
Green struck the girl in the head with his knee as the pair tried to get a spit hood on.
The pair were sacked following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
At a misconduct hearing on Monday, led by Sussex Police's Chief Constable Jo Shiner, it was found Sands and Green had breached the standards of professional behaviour, namely discreditable conduct, the IOPC said.
Both officers were dismissed without notice.
Police barred list
The IOPC said the girl had been detained on 19 May 2021 after being reported missing.
While she was handcuffed inside a police vehicle with a seatbelt on, Sands sprayed her in the face with PAVA spray.
Green used his knee to strike her in the head, and he kicked her in the leg before applying a spit guard.
IOPC regional director Graham Beesley said: "Our investigation raised serious concerns about the actions of both officers. Both officers went beyond what was necessary to ensure control of the girl in a custody environment.
"Both officers have now paid the price with their jobs, and will be placed on a barred list preventing them from future employment within the police service."