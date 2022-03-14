Archie Batten: Inquest hears baby's mother was turned away from maternity unit
The parents of a baby boy who lived for just 27 minutes have told an inquest they were "completely dismissed" throughout labour.
Archie Batten died on 1 September 2019 at the Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother Hospital (QEQM) in Margate, Kent.
His inquest began on Monday at Maidstone Coroner's Court.
The East Kent Hospitals University NHS Foundation Trust has already admitted liability and apologised for Archie's death.
The coroner heard Archie's mother Rachel Higgs was frustrated at being turned away from the maternity unit in the morning, when she had gone to complain of vomiting and extreme pain.
She was told she was not far enough into labour to be admitted.
Ms Higgs said it made her feel humiliated and that she was not being believed.
'Air of panic'
She returned home to Broadstairs with her partner Andrew Batten, but continued to feel unwell so phoned the hospital.
She was told the unit was now closed, with all the beds full, and it was suggested they drive themselves to the William Harvey Hospital in Ashford.
Instead, two community midwives were sent to their home, where they attempted to deliver the baby but could not find a heartbeat.
Andrew Batten told the inquest the midwives looked "terrified," and that there was "an air of panic", with the midwives whispering in the hallway instead of telling him and Ms Higgs what was happening.
Ms Higgs was then taken back to the QEQM by ambulance where Archie was delivered but pronounced dead 27 minutes later.
Under examination from the family's barrister Richard Baker, Victoria Jackson, the midwife who had originally seen Ms Higgs, admitted the high number of patients she was having to deal with had affected her ability to spend time with her.
She said she now wished she had admitted Ms Higgs.
An independent review is underway into the deaths of up to 15 babies at the hospital in recent years.
The hearing continues.