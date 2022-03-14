Adur and Worthing bin strike: Refuse workers begin 14-day walkout
Refuse workers in West Sussex have begun the first of 14 planned days of strike action in a row over pay.
Around 60 members of the GMB union walked out on Monday and joined a picket line at a depot in Lancing.
Adur & Worthing Councils say it has offered a pay rise of at least 6%, and have called for the strike to be called off.
The GMB union said it wanted an offer "reflecting the value" of the work, and that the strike was its last resort.
'Decent pay rises'
Union official Gary Palmer said: "The strike was rock solid. Almost 60 refuse collectors were on the picket line in Lancing. No lorries left the depot."
The strike action is affecting 82,000 homes in the local area, the union said.
A council spokesperson said: "Our frontline team are being given decent pay rises."
The strike follows recent similar industrial action by bin workers in nearby Eastbourne, Brighton and Hastings.