Emotions run high as Ukrainian refugees arrive at holiday home
A Ukrainian family who fled the Russian invasion and a woman who agreed to house them have spoken of their emotional meeting.
Andrea Harding, of East Sussex, connected with the family through a charity and agreed to house them in her holiday home in France.
The three adults and three children arrived in northern France on Friday evening after a three day journey.
Amaliia, 13, from Kharkiv, told the BBC: "It is amazing. I am happy now".
"There are a lot of good people who have helped our family," she added.
She described their time hiding in a Kharkiv basement while the city was under attack as "cold and scary".
The family connected with Andrea Harding, of Rotherfield, through a website called Ukraine Takes Shelter which links refugees with hosts.
"We agreed the best thing for them to do would be to try to cross the Slovakian / Hungarian border and get to Budapest, and then if they could get from Budapest to France, they could stay at our house," she said.
With the help of family and friends, she raised the money needed for their flights from Budapest in Hungary.
She also managed to raise "the same amount again" for "clothes and food and anything that they need to settle in so that they can start afresh while they wait to be able to go home.
"Seeing them arrive is a moment I will never forget," she said.
"It's been a very emotional and fulfilling experience. I think we will be friends for the rest of our lives."
Amaliia's aunt, Aliia Mezhenina, from Kyiv, expressed her gratitude to the "many people" who had helped them with flights, clothes and somewhere to stay.
"We have a big family. I am travelling with my mum, my sister, my two nieces and my daughter.
"I want to say, thank you, thank you, thank you... to everyone who have helped the people of Ukraine. We need help every day."
She added she was "nervous" about the family members who had stayed behind in Ukraine.
"The Russians have bombed our citizens, their houses, their flats, schools, a hospital, it's true," she said.