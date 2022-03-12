Pedestrian killed in Portslade crash
A pedestrian has died at the scene of a crash in East Sussex.
Sussex Police said the 44-year-old local man was struck by a Vauxhall Corsa on the A270 Old Shoreham Road in Portslade at about 20:20 GMT on Friday.
A section of the road was closed for several hours following the collision, Sussex Police said. The driver of the Corsa was unhurt.
The force urged anyone who witnessed the crash and anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage to get in touch.
