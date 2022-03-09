Nimroy Hendricks: Girl, 15, jailed for stabbing man to death
- Published
A 15-year-old girl has been jailed after admitting stabbing a man to death in West Sussex.
Nimroy Hendricks, 24, was found in Russell Way, Crawley, in October 2020, with a stab wound to the chest.
The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to manslaughter at the beginning of a trial at Bristol Crown Court in July.
At a hearing on Friday at the same court she was jailed for five years, to serve another four years on licence.
She had originally been charged with murder, but the court had accepted a plea of guilty to manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility.
'Peaceful and selfless'
Sussex Police said the girl and Mr Hendricks, who was known as Nim by has family and friends, were known to each other.
Det Ch Insp Andy Wolstenholme said: "The death of Nimroy Hendricks is heart-breaking, and the whole circumstances of this case are both complex and tragic."
He described Mr Hendricks as "a talented musician who loved life".
"I know that Nim's family will never get over the devastating loss of a man who was so peaceful, selfless and caring."