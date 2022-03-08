Sussex Police: Officers plead guilty to dangerous driving charges
Three Sussex Police officers have pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, after a crash in Chilgrove.
Two of them suffered multiple injuries when their motorbikes crashed with a Ford Fiesta last July.
The Fiesta driver, an 80-year-old man from Chichester, and his female passenger had minor injuries.
The three men, who were off-duty at the time of the crash, pleaded guilty at Portsmouth Crown Court on Monday and will be sentenced in April.
James Latter and Alan Harris, both aged 31 and based at Lewes, and Ahmet Yapicioz, 55, based at Gatwick, admitted a charge of dangerous driving.
Yapicioz and Harris also admitted driving at a speed exceeding 60mph.
'High standards'
Ch Supt Jerry Westerman said: "The reckless actions of these three individuals has caused harm to both themselves and others.
"They have rightly been held to account for their behaviour and we will continue to take action against all those that break the law and endanger the lives of others.
"These officers have failed to maintain the high standards Sussex Police expects of all its officers, on and off duty, and an internal misconduct investigation will now be completed."
They will be sentenced on 8 April.