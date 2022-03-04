Ukraine: Archbishop of Canterbury asks people to stand 'shoulder to shoulder'
- Published
The Archbishop of Canterbury has called for people to go "shoulder to shoulder" and stand up "against what is wrong" in the Ukraine crisis.
The Most Reverend Justin Welby said: "What is happening in Ukraine at the moment burns a hole in your soul.
"It is so painful because you long to do something but none of us can wave a magic wand. It is just not possible."
Mr Welby was speaking to pupils at Holy Trinity Secondary School in Crawley, West Sussex.
Speaking on the day Russian forces seized the largest nuclear plant in Europe, Mr Welby called for people to show compassion towards Ukrainian refugees.
He said: "We must reach out for the needy and show ourselves for what we are - a generous people at heart.
"We need to turn towards each other and care for each other."
Mr Welby said: "We need negotiation, mediation, getting people to support peace but not creating more war."
He also addressed concerns that people were feeling about the current world situation.
He said: "This is a time of anxiety, a sense of loss of control, a fear about the future.
