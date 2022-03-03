Chichester: Two teenagers killed in road crash
Two teenagers have died following a crash in West Sussex.
Police said emergency services were called to the single-vehicle collision at Kennel Hill, Chichester, at about 01:00 GMT on Thursday.
An 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy were confirmed dead at the scene. Their next of kin have been informed.
The driver and a passenger in the car - both 17-year-old girls - were taken to hospital for treatment.
Kennel Hill remained closed on Thursday morning.
Sussex Police asked witnesses or anyone with information to come forward, quoting Operation Widecombe.
