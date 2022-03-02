Ukraine: South East councils seek to cut Gazprom ties
- Published
Councils in the South East are seeking to end contracts with Russian gas supplier Gazprom in response to the invasion of Ukraine.
Wealden District Council in East Sussex says it is seeking advice on cancelling contracts which enable the company to supply 12 retirement complexes.
The council is also examining whether it has contracts with other "Russian-controlled companies".
Kent County Council is also aiming to sever ties it has with Gazprom.
The council has links with the Russian gas firm through two commercial services companies it owns.
The leader of Wealdon council, Bob Standley, said: "We are seeking advice from the Local Government Association and government on how we can cancel the contract with Gazprom and seek alternative gas supplies.
"We are also examining whether there are any other contracts with Russian-controlled companies and will take similar action to terminate those arrangements."
Meanwhile, a mechanic from Kent intends to take medical supplies to Ukraine and help evacuate civilians.
Arthur Smith, from Sevenoaks, will leave on Saturday, driving a bus that he recently purchased. He is appealing for donations.
He said: "We're going because we feel like we could do something. We could make a difference, and people need us. And at times like this you've really got to get together and do what you can.
"The bus is being liveried up. We are having red crosses on the roof to avoid air strikes. All our vehicles are being fitted with blue lights for when we get out there so they can be used to access hospitals."
Other people across the South East have been volunteering help the people of Ukraine.
Jacqueline Antoniouk's family fled Ukraine during the break up of the Soviet Union. She now lives in Hove, East Sussex, and has been collecting donations.
Ms Antoniouk also told the BBC that her father Oleg is currently driving through Poland towards the border with Ukraine, where he wants to join the fighting.
"He's ex-military, and it's in his blood," she said
"He was ready to fight last Wednesday and he's ready to fight now. It's not something we want, but it's something we'll come to terms with because we want to save our own country."