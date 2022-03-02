BBC News

Southern rail: Driver killed by passing train after leaving cab

Published
Image source, Google
Image caption,
An investigation has been launched after a rail driver was struck and killed by a passing train near West Worthing station

A train driver was struck and killed by a passing train after he left his cab.

The man, who has not been named, died on 1 February while his Southern train was stationary at a siding near West Worthing station, West Sussex.

The driver was due to wait at the siding "for a short time" before entering the station.

Investigators said: "Train drivers should not normally need to leave their trains as part of their duties while waiting in this siding."

In a statement, the Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) added he was hit by a passing train at around 33mph.

A full investigation into his death has been launched, the RAIB said on Tuesday.

Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics