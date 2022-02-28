Brighton Main Line reopens after nine-day £15m upgrade closure
The Brighton Main Line has reopened after a nine-day closure for a £15m upgrade.
No trains ran between Three Bridges and Brighton or Lewes during the work from 19 to 27 February.
Engineers worked around the clock to rebuild a junction, lay new track and shore up embankments to reduce the risk of landslips.
Network Rail said completing the work during Storms Eunice and Franklin was a "massive challenge".
Route director for Sussex, Katie Frost, said: "Dealing with the worst storms we've seen in years was a massive challenge but our teams battled through and handed back the railway on time for trains to run again on Monday."
Chris Fowler, customer services director for Southern, said: "Network Rail have completed an enormous amount of work that will improve service reliability for our customers across the region, well into the future."
Network Rail said buses would replace trains this Saturday and Sunday, then again on Sunday, 3 April, to complete the final stages of work.