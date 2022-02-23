Wayne Rainey: Paralyzed champion back on racing bike after 30 years
A motorcycle champion who was left paralyzed in an accident plans to take to a racing bike again for the first time in almost 30 years.
American Wayne Rainey will ride a reconfigured bike using handlebar controls at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in Chichester, West Sussex.
He was one of the biggest names in motorcycle racing in the early 1990s.
The three time 500cc world champion, who last raced in 1993, said: "It's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity."
He will take part in the famous hill climb at the festival, riding the 1992 Yamaha YZR500 on which he won his last world championship.
He said: "I'm incredibly excited to be attending my first Goodwood Festival.
"I can't wait to meet all the fans."
The Goodwood Festival of Speed takes place 23 to 26 June.