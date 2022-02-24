BBC News

Billy Henham: Brighton New Year's Eve party murderers convicted

Billy Henham was last seen at a New Year's Eve party in 2019

Four men have been convicted of the murder of a man at a New Year's Eve party.

Billy Henham, 24, was found in North Street, Brighton, on 2 January 2020.

He was last seen at 18:00 GMT on 31 December 2019, at the party in the street.

Alize Spence, 18 and from Ealing, Lamech Gordon-Carew, 20 and from Hampton, Gregory Hawley, 29 and Dushane Meikle, 28, have all been found guilty of murder.

Mr Henham was from Henfield in West Sussex.

A post-mortem examination revealed he died following a sustained assault.

His family said he "walked his own beat" and was creative and independent.

The four men will be sentenced at a later date.

