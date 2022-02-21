Storm Eunice: Couple celebrate wedding by candlelight amid power cut
- Published
A couple told how they held their wedding celebration by candlelight after Storm Eunice knocked out power supplies at their venue.
A nearby farmer helped remove toppled trees on approaches to the hotel to allow Lottie and Max Williamson-Frame's guests access.
A total of 52 of the 60 people invited braved the storm to reach the Leeford Place hotel in Battle, East Sussex.
The couple said family and friends showed "Blitz spirit".
Mrs Williamson-Frame, from Bexhill, said: "It was the happiest and strangest day of our lives.
"Everyone pulled together to remove the fallen trees."
The wedding breakfast took place with no heating, electricity or water.
The evening party had to be rescheduled for safety reasons but both the photographer and DJ agreed to return when they set a new date.
Mrs Williamson-Frame said: "I'm a history teacher and this event will go down very well with the children I teach.
"It so nearly didn't happen, but now I'm going to be able to celebrate all over again thanks to Storm Eunice."