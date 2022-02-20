Burgess Hill fire: Two people die in house blaze
Two people have died in a house fire, police said.
Emergency services were called to Theobalds Road in Burgess Hill, West Sussex, shortly after midnight on Sunday.
A man and woman, both in their 70s, were found dead at the scene. Their next of kin have been informed.
Sussex Police added investigations are under way into the cause of the blaze, and the coroner had been informed about the deaths.
