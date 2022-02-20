Man injured in Hurst Green after car fails to stop
Police are appealing for witnesses after a cyclist was seriously injured after he was hit by a car that failed to stop.
It happened on the A21 London Road at the junction with Foundry Close in Hurst Green, East Sussex, at 14:25 GMT, on 1 February.
The 34-year-old man fell from his bike after being clipped by a light-coloured vehicle which failed to stop.
Sussex Police is appealing for witnesses.
The force is also keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam footage from the area at the time.
