Steyning: Two men seriously injured in light aircraft crash
- Published
Two men have been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after a light aircraft crash in West Sussex.
It happened at Titch Hill between Steyning and Wiston at 13:00 GMT on Friday.
The pilot and a passenger were airlifted to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton in a serious condition.
Sussex Police said officers will work with the Air Accidents Investigation Branch with its investigation.
South East Coast Ambulance Service said crews including a Hazardous Area Response Team were sent to the scene alongside both Kent, Surrey, Sussex air ambulances and the local fire service.
The cause of the crash is not yet known.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.