Sidlesham: Double-decker school bus crashes into ditch
A number of schoolchildren suffered minor injuries after their bus crashed into a ditch, police said.
Passengers had to be evacuated after the double-decker ended up at an angle on the side of the road in Sidlesham, West Sussex.
The driver was treated at the scene and a number of children suffered minor injuries, Sussex Police said.
The force said it was called at about 08.20 GMT on Monday.
A South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) spokesman said: "A small number of minor injuries were reported but no-one required further hospital treatment."
The road was closed in both directions while crash investigators carried out inquiries.
A spokesman for Sussex Police said: "All occupants of the bus, which includes a number of schoolchildren and the driver, have been safely evacuated.
"The driver was treated at the scene by the ambulance service for minor injuries and a number of children are understood to have suffered minor injuries."
Stagecoach South, the operator of the service, said it was giving police its "full support".