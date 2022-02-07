Southern Water: Waste discharged into sea after electrical fault
An electrical fault at a Southern Water treatment plant led to the discharge of waste into the sea over the weekend.
The company said one of the high voltage transformers at the Eastbourne wastewater treatment centre developed a fault during Saturday evening.
It meant screened wastewater had to be intermittently discharged out of the medium sea outfall pipe.
The company said a generator has been brought in to restore power.
It said it has been providing the Environment Agency with regular updates, and expects the site will be fully operational again shortly.
