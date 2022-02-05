Pevensey: Cyclist dead after collision with van on A259
A cyclist has been killed in a collision with a van on the A259 in East Sussex.
It happened just before 10:40 GMT on Saturday, on the eastbound carriageway of the Marsh Road in Pevensey, shortly after the Pevensey roundabout.
The cyclist collided with a white high-top van, and was declared dead at the scene.
The road was closed from the roundabout to the junction with Top Road at Hooe as police carried out an investigation.
