Driving bans for 31 people after Steyning illegal rave
Police say 31 people who were arrested during an illegal rave on a national park have received bans for drink or drug driving.
Police shut down the illegal event in the South Downs National Park near Steyning, West Sussex, in June.
Pandemic rules at the time banned unauthorised gatherings of more than 30 people.
Those sentenced include drivers from Wales, Sheffield and Devon, with bans ranging from a year to 36 months.
About 2,000 people are thought to have been at the event.
Ch Insp Michael Hodder of Sussex Police said: "Once the police arrive people will starburst and run because they don't want to get caught.
"If you're at a music event and you've taken drugs and you're running from the police, you jump in your car and you drive under the influence - and that's what we saw, in abundance."
Sound systems and speakers were seized and several roads blocked as the event was shut down, with one officer assaulted and another being injured in a collision.
Ch Insp Hodder said it was "extremely fortunate" no-one was killed or injured.
Sussex Police said a number of further cases relating to the rave are still awaiting court dates.