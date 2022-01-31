Ashdown Forest: Car parking charges to be introduced
- Published
Conservators have voted to introduce parking charges in the Ashdown Forest.
They said the money is vital to maintain paths and tracks, and to clear up rubbish.
The proposal was rejected by more than half of those who took part in a public consultation.
But the chief executive of Ashdown Forest Conservators, James Adler, said: "The open heathland is our version of tropical rainforest. The forest needs all the help it can get.
"It involves everything that you would imagine, from looking after the habitat to dealing with the maintenance of the car parks, to dealing with the paths and the tracks, picking up rubbish."
The forest, famed as the location for the Winnie the Pooh books by AA Milne, is an Area of Outstanding Beauty covering 10 square miles, with 47 car parks.
The proposed charges will range from £2 for an hour to £6 for all day, or £80 for an annual pass.
In total 2,800 people responded to the public consultation, with 43% disagreeing strongly with parking charges and 11% disagreeing slightly, although 70% agreed more funding needed to be found.
Julia Nye, who runs the public Ashdown Forest Facebook page, said: "Some people will be put off from coming to the forest, quite a few other people you will find will try to use alternative places to park.
"My particular concern is for those within the low income groups."
Mr Adler said those on low incomes would be able to apply for discounted passes.
He said: "I would hope those people who really love and care for the forest will understand their payments are directly contributing towards the infrastructure which supports their visits."
A tendering process will be carried out to find the best way to introduce the charges, which are expected to start in the summer.