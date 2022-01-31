Billie-Jo Jenkins: Forensic review 25 years after unsolved murder
Police are conducting a forensic review of material linked to one of the UK's most high-profile unsolved murders.
Billie-Jo Jenkins, 13, was battered to death at her foster home in Hastings, East Sussex, in February 1997.
Her foster father Sion Jenkins was formally acquitted of her murder in 2006.
Sussex Police say the review is part of a "regular assessment process" to establish if scientific advances can provide new evidence in cold cases.
Ms Jenkins was killed as she painted the patio doors in the garden of her foster home in Lower Park Road.
She had lived with Sion Jenkins, his now ex-wife, and their four daughters since 1992, and the family had become her legal guardians shortly before her death.
Mr Jenkins was found guilty of murdering his foster daughter in 1998 and served six years in prison but was acquitted following a second re-trial and has always denied murdering Billie-Jo.
Sussex Police said in a statement that each unsolved murder is "assessed two-yearly to examine any new information that may have become available".
The force said: "Currently, no new information has been provided in this case and it is not being re-investigated."
It added: "We are currently carrying out a forensic review of material held on the case in order to establish whether or not scientific advances can provide new evidence or lines of enquiry."
The force is continuing to appeal for anyone with information that could help the enquiry to come forward.