Brighton Pride 2022: Christina Aguilera confirmed as Saturday headliner
- Published
Christina Aguilera has been announced as the main headline act for this year's Brighton Pride.
The multi Grammy award-winning US singer will perform a "pride exclusive" show on Saturday 6 August, organisers said.
Brit award-winning Paloma Faith was announced as the Sunday headline act on Thursday.
The festival will run from 5 to 7 August after it was cancelled two years running due to Covid-19.
In 2019, Aguilera, famed for hits including What A Girl Wants and Genie In A Bottle, was honoured with the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Ally for Equality Award.
Brighton Pride usually attracts crowds of about 250,000 people.
Its keenly-anticipated 30th anniversary celebrations were cancelled last year because of coronavirus restrictions.
It was the second year running the event was axed, following the cancellation of 2020's festival which was due to be headlined by Mariah Carey.
In a nod to Aguilera's global hit record, Brighton Pride director Paul Kemp said: "It's going to be 'Beautiful'."
He added: "As we celebrate our (delayed) 30th anniversary, we are really thrilled to have secured an iconic star and LGBTQ+ ally such as Christina Aguilera to perform at the Preston Park Pride festival, our main fundraiser for the Brighton Rainbow Fund."