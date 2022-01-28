University of Brighton confirms Eastbourne campus closure
The University of Brighton has confirmed all three of its sites in Eastbourne will close by the start of the 2024/2025 academic year.
Eastbourne Borough Council leader David Tutt said the news was "a massive blow" to the seaside resort.
About 1,500 students are based at three sites in the town - Hillbrow, Darley Road and Leaf Hospital.
The university said it "remains firmly committed to its role supporting people and businesses across East Sussex".
A consultation process was announced in October, with the university saying the plans were necessary to meet its "commitments on accessibility and sustainability".
The university, which has had sites in Eastbourne since 1979, said its seven academic schools will be co-located on single campuses in Brighton - at Falmer, Moulsecoomb and City.
Civic leaders in Eastbourne said confirmation the university will be closing its campuses was a heavy economic blow to the town.
Mr Tutt said: "Not only has the Eastbourne campus attracted students here, bringing economic benefits such as the money they spend locally and employment for staff, [but] losing these sites will result in a loss of sports and health facilities for residents."
Professor Debra Humphris, vice-chancellor of the University of Brighton, described the move as a "momentous decision".
Eastbourne Borough Council said it will now be "proactively engaging with other universities to encourage them to establish a campus in Eastbourne".