Brighton Pride 2022: Paloma Faith confirmed as headliner
- Published
Paloma Faith is the first main stage headline act to be announced for this year's Brighton Pride.
The Brit Award winner will appear this summer after the event was cancelled two years running due to Covid-19.
The three-day festival will run from 5 to 7 August and it has previously attracted crowds of about 250,000.
Organisers said Faith will perform her hits including Only Love Can Hurt Like This and Lullaby on the Sunday evening.
Faith's first four studio albums have gone double platinum and she won her first Brit Award for British Female Solo Artist in 2015.
In 2020, she was awarded the Attitude Honorary Gay Award. At the time, she said: "When I hear homophobia, I take it personally. It feels like I'm defending myself."
Brighton Pride's 30th anniversary celebrations were cancelled last year because of coronavirus restrictions.
It was the second year running the event was axed, following the cancellation of 2020's festival which was due to be headlined by Mariah Carey.
More artists for this year's festival are expected to be announced later this week, organisers said.