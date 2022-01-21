Russell Bishop: Babes in the Wood murderer dies in prison

BBC News

Russell Bishop was convicted of the murdering Nicola Fellows and Karen Hadaway in 2018

Babes in the Wood killer Russell Bishop has died in prison, the Ministry of Justice has confirmed.

Bishop was sentenced to a minimum 36 years for the murders of nine-year-olds Nicola Fellows and Karen Hadaway in Brighton in 1986.

He was convicted in December 2018, having been cleared at an earlier trial in 1987.

Bishop was jailed in 1990 for the attempted murder of a seven-year-old girl at Devil's Dyke near Brighton.

In a statement, a Prison Service spokesperson said: "HMP Frankland prisoner Russell Bishop died in hospital on January 20.

"The Prisons and Probation Ombudsman has been informed."

Karen Hadaway (left) and Nicola Fellows had gone out to play after school

Bishop was aged 20 when he killed the girls in 1986.

In May 2021 his former girlfriend Jennifer Johnson was jailed for perjury, after lying at his 1987 trial.

