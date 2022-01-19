Tonga volcanic eruption: Impact recorded in Hastings
- Published
The impact of the Tonga undersea volcanic eruption was detected by volunteer meteorologists in Sussex.
Hastings weather kiosk houses a barograph, which measures air pressure and recorded two 'blips' on Saturday.
Changes in air pressure travel at the speed of sound. As Tonga is just over 10,000 miles away, it took about 14 hours for the pressure change to reach East Sussex.
The eruption sent a tsunami towards the Pacific island nation.
Volunteer meteorologists record the weather in the town every day of the year.
A spokesman for Hastings Borough Council said: "It is quite amazing to realise that here in Hastings we are able to measure - and see - the impact of a volcano in the South Pacific, and recorded on clockwork equipment."
The island is facing issues with communication as a result of an underwater cable being severed during the severe weather.
Recovery and aid efforts are ongoing from New Zealand.