Eastbourne bin strike: Union accepts deal to bring strikes to an end

Eastbourne Borough Council said 19 of its 88 staff were involved in the strikes

Strike action by refuse truck drivers in Eastbourne has ended after union members accepted a new pay offer from the local council.

Eastbourne Borough Council said drivers would receive a pay increase of between 5% and 15% depending on their existing salary.

The GMB Union described the deal as a "massive win for GMB members".

The council said that all staff would return to work on Wednesday.

The deal includes a new flat rate of £12.50 per hour for all drivers, which Eastbourne Borough Council said it felt was "a fair and appropriate award".

Strike action began on 31 December when workers joined a picket line at the Courtlands Road depot

Nineteen of the council's 88 workers had participated in six days of walk-outs at the Courtlands Road depot, which began on New Year's Eve.

A further eight days of strike action were also planned before the deal was agreed.

The GMB added that the deal included a minimum 11% pay increase this year.

In a statement the council said it thanked "residents for their understanding and patience during this dispute".

