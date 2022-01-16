Peacehaven beach: Coastguard rescue dog cut off by tide
- Published
A dog which got stranded off a beach in East Sussex has been rescued by the Coastguard.
The pet had climbed on a groyne at Peacehaven and been cut off by the rising tide.
Two rescue swimmers were sent out to reach it and bring it to safety so it could be reunited with its owner.
Coastguards praised the man for calling 999, rather than trying to reach his pet alone and risking getting into difficulty himself.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.