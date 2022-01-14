Eastbourne MP Caroline Ansell returns to teaching
- Published
An MP has returned to her former profession as a teacher to help schools hit by Covid-related staff shortages.
The Conservative MP for Eastbourne, Caroline Ansell, answered an appeal by Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi for ex-teachers to return to the classrooms.
On her first day back she taught English classes at Willingdon Community School in Eastbourne, East Sussex.
"It is mission critical that we keep our schools open," said Ms Ansell.
She said: "Schools have been incredibly innovative and resilient, and they have really dug deep to make this happen.
"They've had to reinvent almost every policy, practice and procedure, and have done magnificently well."
However, the headteacher of the school at which she was teaching had reservations about the idea of bringing back retired teachers.
Emily May said: "Both my parents were in teaching and they retired for a reason. They burned out.
"To expect people to come back into the classroom, I don't necessarily feel is the right move. We want people that will deliver effective lessons.
"The cost each day, each week, from buying in supply teachers has been a huge financial burden, and I think the government have made things very difficult, having to jump through so many hoops to apply for this funding."
Ms Ansell has promised to use her experience of returning to teaching to help shape government policy.
"I'm teaching but I'm also learning," she said, "and I will be sure to take back that insight to the secretary of state and to discuss ways in which we can provide further support and assistance."
The government said it continues to work closely with the sector to make sure every possible route is being used to keep schools equipped with the teaching staff they need to maintain with face-to-face education.
A Department for Education spokesman added: "We are extending the Covid workforce fund for schools that are facing the greatest staffing and funding pressures."