BBC News

Sussex barn fires: Man arrested on suspicion of arson

Published
Image source, Jamie Trapp
Image caption,
A barn in Beddingham was set alight on 2 November 2021

A man has been arrested in connection with a series of barn and hay bale fires in East Sussex.

Suspects had deliberately targeted roadside barns in Beddingham, Alfriston, Tarring Neville and Litlington, between 2 and 7 November 2021, Sussex Police said.

An 18-year-old man was arrested on Saturday on suspicion of arson and conspiracy to commit arson.

He has been interviewed and released under investigation.

Sgt Jon Attfield from Sussex Police's rural crime team described the crimes as "highly destructive".

Police continue to appeal for witnesses to any suspicious activity in Beddingham, Litlington, Alfriston and Tarring Neville between 2 to 9 November 2021.

Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics