Burgess Hill: Man detained for attacking off-duty traffic warden
- Published
A motorist who drove into an off-duty traffic warden has been given a hospital order.
Steven Smith was thrown into a hedge after Arthur McGhie, 55, drove at him in Burgess Hill, West Sussex.
McGhie, of Burgess Hill, was cleared of attempted murder at Lewes Crown Court, but convicted of assault and admitted dangerous driving, attempted GBH and causing actual bodily harm.
He was given a hospital order on 28 January and a three-year driving ban.
Mr Smith was taken to hospital, but suffered only minor injuries.
