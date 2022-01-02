Eastbourne bin strike: Six more days of action after clash at depot
- Published
Refuse truck drivers in Eastbourne are to strike for an extra six days after the council attempted to clear bins on a day of action.
The GMB union said it had "no other option" after the council delayed talks and used "strike breakers knowing it would inflame matters" on Friday.
Eastbourne Borough Council said a union representative blocked its vehicles as they tried to leave the depot.
"This act was dangerous, and we are taking legal advice," it added.
Friday was the first of three days of planned industrial action.
Declan MacIntyre, GMB regional Organiser, said: "GMB members have had enough, disgraceful staff facilities, low pay and bullying management."
He claimed the council's attempt to "carry out the duties of lawfully striking HGV drivers" had "inflamed our members greatly and was rightfully withdrawn at the depot's gate when challenged".
Further strike action had been set for 7 and 10 January but the union has now added another six days, from 14-21 January inclusive.
Mr MacIntyre warned this could increase if "the council don't get around the table with GMB over the next few days and seek a resolution".
Eastbourne Borough Council said in a statement the council staff attempting to collect refuse on Friday were not part of the strike action.
It said it considered a meeting with the union on 22 December a "positive step forward" so found the union response on Friday "deeply disappointing".
Residents have been advised to take their bins in from the kerbside until the next collection day.