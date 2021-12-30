Chichester: Raid carried out at Dragons' Den drone business
Drones worth more than £100,000 have been stolen from a family-run business in Sussex backed on Dragons' Den.
Chief executive Mark Boyt said his drone store had been targeted by professional thieves who stole its Boxing Day orders.
Sussex Police said the shop in Terminus Road, Chichester, was broken into overnight on Tuesday.
The store, set up six years ago, expanded in 2018 after it won backing from Peter Jones.
In the BBC programme, entrepreneurs pitch for investment from the "dragons" - five venture capitalists willing to invest their own money.
Mr Boyt said his business, Drone Safe, had gone from "strength to strength", but this week two masked people in black tracksuits were captured on CCTV carrying out what he described as a "targeted, personal attack".
But he said his store was still open for business and he was offering a "substantial reward" for any information leading to the identification and arrest of two people seen on CCTV.
In a statement, Sussex Police said officers were called to the store shortly after midnight on Tuesday to reports of a burglary.
Police confirmed a break-in had taken place but said an extensive search did not locate suspects.
The force has appealed for witnesses and information.