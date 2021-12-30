Bracklesham Bay: Kitesurfer dies after getting into difficulty
- Published
A kitesurfer has died after getting into difficulty in the sea off Sussex.
Police said they were called to the beach at Bracklesham Bay, near Chichester, at about 13:15 GMT on Wednesday.
Paramedics from SECAmb also attended, but officers said he was declared dead at the scene.
Sussex Police said the coroner's office has been informed, although no details about the man's age or identity have yet been released.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.