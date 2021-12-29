Eastbourne bin strike to go ahead after talks fail
A bin strike will go ahead in Eastbourne after talks ended without an agreement, the GMB union has said.
The first strike date has been planned for New Year's Eve, with further action set for 7 and 10 January.
The GMB said the row with council-owned South East Environmental Services Ltd (Seesl) was over pay and safety issues.
Eastbourne council said a meeting on 22 December "felt a positive step forward" and it was disappointing the union had not allowed managers time to follow up.
GMB organiser Declan MacIntyre said 20 HGV drivers had voted unanimously to strike and refuse loaders had also voted to be formally balloted to join the dispute.
He said: "Clearly, they [Seesl] are not taking the GMB union's members' issues and concerns seriously so the rubbish I'm afraid is going to remain uncollected for many."
He added: "I urge Seesl to get back around the table so we can come to an agreement on the way forward on improvements on conditions and pay for all staff working for them or this dispute is going to escalate and escalate very quickly."
In a statement, Eastbourne Borough Council said: "We believe that this action is wholly unnecessary and not in the best interests of either our residents or our staff.
"Our priority is ensuring the refuse collection service continues without interruption.
"We will continue to talk to the GMB and hope that all outstanding issues can be resolved as quickly as possible."